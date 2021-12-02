Indiana AG Office tells consumers to take advantage of recalls

(WEHT) The holiday season is bustling with purchases, and the office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued a statement regarding product recalls that came in October and November. They are encouraging Indiana consumers to take advantage of these recalls.

“With the holiday season approaching, Hoosiers want to ensure that their hard-earned money is being spent on gifts that are safe and work correctly,” says Scott Barnhart, director and chief counsel for consumer protection. “If you purchased a faulty good or item in October and November that has been recalled, then you should immediately see what forms of reimbursement the company that sold or manufactured the product is offering.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is responsible for protecting Hoosiers from predatory business practices and taking legal action against any violations of consumer-related statutes.

Here is a list of product recalls from October and November:

If you believe you’ve purchased any of these products recently, stop using it and check the recall notices in the links above. The notices should include instructions on where to return the product, how to get a refund, how you can receive a replacement product, or if possible, how to repair the product.

To view product recalls prior to October, click here.