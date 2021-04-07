Indiana AG Rokita investigating Big Tech over business practices

IND (WEHT) Attorney General Todd Rokita is investigating whether five Big Tech companies have potentially harmed Indiana consumers through business practices that are abusive, deceptive and/or unfair. In particular, Rokita is looking at how the companies may have limited consumers’ access to conservative material.

The main companies he is targeting are Amazon, Apple, Facebook Google, and Twitter. He is also investigating Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be associate U.S. attorney general.

Republican lawmakers in roughly two dozen states have introduced bills that would allow for civil lawsuits against platforms for what they call the “censorship” of posts. Experts argue the legislative proposals are doomed to fail while the federal law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, is in place. They said state lawmakers are wading into unconstitutional territory by trying to interfere with the editorial policies of private companies.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)