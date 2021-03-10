Indiana AG Rokita releases list of recently recalled products

Ind. (WEHT) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers who have purchased recently recalled consumer products to contact the companies who manufactured the products for remedies outlined by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“Keeping our citizens safe is my top priority as Attorney General, and I hope this information empowers Hoosier consumers with the knowledge necessary to make smart decisions about the products they purchase,” Rokita said.
The following products were recalled in January and February, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This list is accurate as of March 9:
- Prescription Drug Blister Packages from Dr. Reddy’s
- deSensua Wintergreen Birch and Pain Soother Essential Oils from MTIG Productions
- StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets from Home Depot
- Margo Taper Candle Holders from Urban Outfitters
- Powerhouse 13000ES Portable Generators from Northern Tool + Equipment
- Addressable Pull Stations Single/Dual Action from Potter Electric
- Bee Free Children’s Helmets from SmartPool
- J Hunt Home and J Hunt and Co. Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles from Jimco Lamps
- Power Max Snowthrowers from Toro
- Indoor Electric Smoker from National Presto Industries, Inc.
- 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kits from Anker Play Products
- 5-Pack Nose Piercings and Body Bars from Primark
- H1 Computer Cases from NZXT
- Strap Safety Brackets from Rep Fitness
- Model Year 2021 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) from Yamaha
- Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbells with Curl Bar from Nautilus
- Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units from Edsal
- DeWALT Cordless Kerosene Forced-Air Heaters from Enerco Group
- Electrostatic Sprayers from Victory Innovations
- Junction Tall Chests and Low Dressers from CB2
- Rechargeable Fillet Knives (Item No. RRFN) from Rapala USA
- Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream from Scalpa
- Alpha and Sigma Camping Pots from Sea to Summit
- Janod Toy Confetti Trumpets from Juratoys
- Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition from Belkin
- Frontier Model Rotary Tillers from John Deere
- Chests, Cabinets and Dressers from Noble House Home Furnishings
- Massage Guns from Massimo Motor Sports
- Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray from Rust-Oleum
- Ozone 500 Density Bicycles from Academy Sports + Outdoors
(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)