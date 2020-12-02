Indiana AG urging people to claim their restitution payment from the Equifax breach

INDIANA (WEHT) The last day for Hoosiers to file claims in the Equifax settlement is Dec. 16, but Indiana AG Curtis Hill says Hoosiers should file their claims as soon as possible. Nearly $20 million is available for Hoosiers to collect.

Hoosiers are urged to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment for the 2017 Equifax data breach.

The Equifax data breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted about 147 million Americans, including about 3.9 million Indiana residents. The breach compromised Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. Hill sued Equifax after the data breach and secured a settlement with the company, which agreed to pay the state of Indiana $19.5 million.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)