INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana American Water customers could see their bills increase in the coming years.

The company announced that they filed a rate adjustment request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission reflecting $875 million in water and wastewater system investments to be made through 2025. Officials say the request was made in an effort to provide safe and reliable services.

“Indiana American Water has made significant investments in aging infrastructure and its treatment and distribution facilities to ensure service reliability, water quality, and fire protection capabilities that help protect customers and the communities we serve,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “We also remain steadfastly committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers and have included components in our request to keep their rates affordable.”

Indiana American Water says they are seeking to increase revenues over a phased, three

step process through May 2025 that would result in $86.7 million of additional annual revenue

when fully implemented.

If the company’s proposed rates are approved, customers that use 4,000 gallons a month could see their monthly bill jump around $14.