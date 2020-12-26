Indiana American Water provides tips to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WEHT) – With the holidays here, Indiana American Water is reminding customers not to invite FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) clogs to your gatherings. Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.

Garbage disposals and dishwashing detergents can’t properly break down these materials, and they can build up in pipes over time. This buildup restricts the flow of wastewater and can block the homeowners’ or utility’s sewer pipes.

Indiana American Water says FOG can cause costly backups in home drain and sewer systems and also adversely affect the environment if the overflow enters rivers, lakes, and streams.

These grease blockages are preventable by properly disposing of FOG and not washing it down the drain. Prevent FOG clogs by following these simple tips:

Never pour grease into sinks, toilets, or down drains.

Allow the grease to cool and use a rubber scraper to remove the fat, oil, and grease from cookware, plates, utensils, and cooking surfaces. Then place the grease in a sealed container and dispose of it in the trash.

Install baskets/strainers in the sink drain to catch food scraps and empty them into the garbage.

Keep in mind that garbage disposals do not prevent grease from washing down the drain. Also, detergents that claim to dissolve grease may pass it down the line and cause problems in other parts of the wastewater system.

Flushing baby wipes (even those that are labeled flushable or biodegradable) and paper towels down the toilet has become an issue in some areas. Wipes should be tossed in the trash.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: