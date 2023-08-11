HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If one lives in Indiana, it is probably no secret that basketball is the most popular sport in the Hoosier state, but basketball and Indiana history goes deeper than one might think.

Indiana got its “Hoosier State” nickname due to its basketball tradition. The first basketball game in the state was played in 1894 and many credit Dr. James Naismath for the creation of the sport. The Indiana High School Athletic Association was formed in 1903 to govern high school sports in the state. This eventually led to the creation of the “Hoosier Hysteria” high school basketball tournament in 1911 and many moments later with its most famous story happening in 1954 when Milan High School, a small school program won the state championship. That inspired the 1986 film “Hoosiers” that live in basketball lore.

According to American Eagle Goals, this has led to Indiana becoming the center of basketball.

In college, Indiana and Purdue Universities are only two of several college basketball powerhouses in the state. Indiana has won five NCAA championships in 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981 and 1987 with the first two under Branch McCracken and the last three under Bob Knight, and Purdue has made two Final Four appearances. Other well-known colleges that are known for their basketball programs in the state include Butler, Notre Dame (also football) and Ball State.

The state as a whole has produced a multitude of basketball stars that went on to play for the NBA. Below are just some of those names and who they played for.