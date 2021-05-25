Indiana attorney general argues governor exceeding authority

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:
TODD ROKITA

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis. Indiana’s attorney general took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is arguing that the governor is wrongly trying to use the courts to expand his powers with a lawsuit challenging the authority state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public emergencies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb asked a judge last month to block the new law passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature following criticism from many conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed. Attorney General Todd Rokita argues in new court documents that he is within his legal authority to turn down Holcomb’s request to take the dispute to court after the Legislature overrode the governor’s veto of the new law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories