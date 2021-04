Indiana bill approved to ban government vaccine passports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State or local governments in Indiana will be prohibited from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted Thursday by wide margins to approve a wide-ranging bill that included the ban. Vaccine passports in use or development in other countries are typically a cellphone app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The bill doesn’t place any limits on private businesses. It allows government agencies to continue keeping immunization records for public health administration. The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.