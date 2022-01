INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers in Indiana may soon get a speeding ticket without ever seeing a police officer. A new program is looking to do just that.

The State House Roads Committee voted in favor of a bill that would allow the state to place cameras in work zones, then send tickets to people caught speeding in those areas.

The bill moves to the Full House for its next vote. Similar bills have been introduced but none have passed.