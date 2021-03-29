Indiana bill to designate Hoosier Spirit II as state aircraft passes Senate

INDIANA (WEHT) – A bill sponsored by State Sens. Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville) and Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) that would name the Hoosier Spirit II as the official state aircraft passed the Senate today by a 47-1 vote, officials announced Monday.

House Bill 1197 would declare the renamed P-47 Thunderbolt “Hoosier Spirit II” as the official state aircraft. Formerly known as Tarheel Hal, the Hoosier Spirit II is one of the nearly 6,300 P-47 aircrafts produced during World War II at the Republic Aviation Plant in Evansville. The aircraft now resides at the Evansville Wartime Museum following its return on Oct. 15.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)