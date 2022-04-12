INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo President Tanya Mckinzie announced her plans to step down from her current role at the end of the year. Senior Vice President Alice Watson has been chosen as her successor.

“This experience has been life-changing,” Mckinzie said. “I hold steadfast to the principle in Ecclesiastes that there is a season for everything. As IBE continues to encourage so many aspiring entrepreneurs to step out on faith and use their gifts, talents and abilities to create generational wealth for their families, I have made the decision to join the ranks of so many others and start my own consulting business.”

Mckinzie has led the statewide organization for 15 years.

Accomplishments during her time as president include:

14 years of clean financial audits while remaining debt free with sufficient funds in reserve;

the purchase of a 45,000 square feet campus on the eastside of Indianapolis and investment of more than $1.6 million in building improvements without a capital campaign and no debt;

the creation of IBE’s 14-year-old Education Conference where professional development is provided annually to thousands of educators and administrators across the country in the area of cultural competency;

the distinct recognition by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBKA) as a community to watch for IBE’s work to improve life outcomes for Black boys and young men in 2019;

the launch of a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Academy and Community Learning Hub on the Eastside of Indianapolis that provides development and support to youth and families;

the recent completion of a fully equipped and state-of-the-art Black Box Theater; and

the recent launch of the Black Business Training Institute for 120 business owners in Central Indiana.

Mckinzie said she is excited about the future of the Indiana Black Expo and the commitment of all the members and supporters to take the IBE to even higher heights.

Watson has led the day-to-day operations of the IBE for the past 10 years as senior vice president. Prior to working at IBE, she was appointed by former Governor Mitch Daniels as the deputy commissioner for the Indiana Department of Administration where she led the Department of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises Division from 2008 until 2010.

“We are entering an exciting period for the organization and are grateful for the solid foundation that has been laid by Ms. Mckinzie,” Watson said. “I look forward to working with the IBE board, staff, and stakeholders on carrying out our strategic plan to implement impactful programming and advocacy, solidifying our place in history for the next 50 years.”