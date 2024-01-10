INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-District 2, the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, along with other members of the caucus, unveiled its 2024 legislative agenda, titled “Fair Housing, Fair Futures,” on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the IBLC, the caucus’ legislative agenda will prioritize on how lawmakers can make housing “more accessible, affordable and equitable” in Indiana. This legislation centers around House Bill 1176, a bill which would establish a housing down payment assistance fund to help families afford a home.

This comes after others, including the Indiana House Republicans and Indiana House Democrats, as well Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, released their respective 2024 legislative agendas as the 2024 legislative session began in the state of Indiana.

“The ability to have a house to call your own is an integral part of the American Dream,” Harris said in the release. “Homeownership is a stepping stone that allows an individual and their families to plant their roots and build their lives. Owning a home is about far more than having a roof over your head; it’s about giving Hoosiers a sense of security and the ability to save up for upcoming milestones, like sending their kid to college or heading into retirement. This bill will help cut more everyday Hoosiers in on the American Dream and will strengthen the middle class along the way.”

Other pieces of legislation made up the caucus’ 2024 legislative agenda, including:

House Bill 1128 – would prohibit foreclosure of a family or individual’s home because of a medical debt

Senate Bill 243 – would enhance tenant protections by requiring landlords to provide notice of intent to sell a property and requires a buyer of a rental property to honor the written lease between the previous owner and their tenants

House Bill 1112 – would ban biases in home appraisals

House Bill 1195 – would create the right to counsel eviction task force to help those in an eviction proceeding receive appropriate representation.

“Despite what our current practices convey, housing and tenants’ rights are not complex issues,” Harris said in the release. “As lawmakers, we have an obligation to ensure that our constituents and all Hoosiers have the ability to own a home, and those homes and livelihoods they provide should not be threatened by factors outside of an individual’s control. This year, we in the IBLC are prioritizing fair housing to ensure every Hoosier can work toward a better future for themselves and their families.”