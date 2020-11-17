Indiana BMV branches to close for Thanksgiving holiday

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Nov. 28.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)