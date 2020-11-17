Indiana BMV branches to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Indiana News
Posted: / Updated:

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Nov. 28.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories