Indiana BMV locations to close Saturday, Monday, to observe Columbus Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — All Hoosier Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday this weekend.

Branches will close on Saturday, and reopen with regular business hours on Tuesday, October 13.

For online transactions, a complete list of branch locations, hours, or to find the nearest 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit the Indiana BMV website.

(This story was originally published October 9, 2020)

