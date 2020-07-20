Indiana BMV: please don’t pay with cash

INDIANA (WEHT) The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is asking Hoosiers to pay with a credit card or check when possible to complete transactions. The BMV is making this request because of the national coin shortage which has directly impacted its branches.

The United States Federal Reserve is experiencing a coin shortage that is currently impacting all Financial Institutions within the U.S. As a result, the BMV is unable to access additional coin inventory to replenish its supplies.

The Federal Reserve has not provided a timeline for the coin shortage to be resolved. They have stated they expect coin inventories to return to previous levels once the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

