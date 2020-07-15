Indiana BMV to resume driving skills exams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today it will begin appointments for driving skills exams on July 16 in select communities.

The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for anyone who had an appointment canceled due to the public health emergency. Once all customers with a previously canceled appointment have had the opportunity to reschedule, the BMV will open appointments across the state corresponding to branch timeslot availability. The first appointments will be available as early as July 16 with all branches offering appointments by July 24.

“The BMV typically has driving skills exams scheduled three weeks in advance. As a result, more than 4,000 Hoosiers had an exam canceled and were therefore given priority to get their exam completed before the schedule is opened to the public,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. “The number of canceled exams varied by branch, which is why we will open appointments in phases.”

Appointments are required for driving skills exams and must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and maximum of 3 weeks in advance.

Customers and drive examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the driving skills exam including answering health screening questions, having at least two windows

in the car opened slightly, and wearing a mask.

Hoosiers who are unable to comply with the requirements will be required to reschedule their exam.

Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website, found here:

https://www.in.gov/bmv/2568.htm

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST INDIANA NEWS: