Indiana BMV to resume late fees on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Hoosiers that late fees will resume Wednesday with the start of July.

Those with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before Wednesday to avoid paying a late fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed before July 1.

Administrative penalty fees were waived earlier this year to aid Hoosiers and support the state’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The BMV resumed walk-in service on June 15. Hoosiers can complete all transactions in a branch except driving skills exams.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

LATEST NEWS