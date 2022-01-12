Indiana breaks its record for business registry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a record-breaking number of new businesses were registered in Indiana in 2021, with nearly 100,000 new businesses registered.

“2021 was an incredible and record-breaking year for business growth in Indiana,” said Secretary Sullivan. “The overwhelming majority of new businesses registered are based right here in Indiana, a sign of our state’s strong economic environment. Hoosiers know that when we say Indiana is open for business, we mean it!” Secretary Sullivan said.

According to Secretary Sullivan, the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division is responsible for registering all business in the state of Indiana. Overall, 94,670 businesses were registered in 2021. 86,416 filings were for businesses based in Indiana. 9,623 filings were businesses headquartered outside of the state. In total, registrations increased 26.3% in 2021 from 74,937 in 2020.

Additional registration data from previous years is listed below: