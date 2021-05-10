Indiana brothers killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Two brothers from La Porte, IN have been accounted for nearly 80 years after their deaths in World War II.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday that Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harold F. Trapp, 24, and Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William H. Trapp, 23, were accounted for on November 24, 2020.

The Trapp brothers’ names are recorded at the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to their names to indicate they have been accounted for.

The Trapp brothers were killed in the attack on the USS Oklahoma by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen. By 1947, only 35 of the men had been identified. In 1949, the Trapp brothers were among those buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and classified as non-recoverable.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. Scientists analyzed dental records, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA to identify the Trapp brothers.

The Trapp brothers will be buried on June 15 at the Punchbowl.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.