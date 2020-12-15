Indiana Chamber: Vaccination crucial to economic recovery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) ­— Indiana business leaders view vaccines for COVID-19 as a primary ingredient in the state’s economic recovery. The latest informal Indiana Chamber of Commerce economic survey generated responses from 845 Chamber members and investors.

On a scale of 1-10, when asked about the importance of widespread vaccine implementation, the average response was 8.21. 61 percent of those surveyed said they would encourage vaccination for their employees.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber, says business revival is ultimately dependent on this next step. He says the economy cannot fully resume operations until the coronavirus is under control.

Business owners were optimistic in looking to the new year, with 47 percent of those surveyed indicating a return to “near normal” operations in 2021. Only six percent reported fearing potential closure without economic recovery.

Remote workforces are a new reality for many. 43 percent indicated that all or some employees would continue to work remotely in at least a portion of the coming year.

Brinegar notes the Chamber will be leading advocacy efforts during the Indiana General Assembly session to look at incentives to attract additional talent, including remote workers, to the state.

