Indiana Civil War museum reopens in new, larger location

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Civil War museum has reopened in the Indiana War Memorial after having to move from its previous site at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis because water leaks endangered the collection.

All the artifacts were moved from Col. Eli Lilly Civil War Museum in 2018 and stored at the Indiana War Memorial a few blocks north of Monument Circle. Indiana War Memorials Commission director Stewart Goodwin told the Indianapolis Business Journal that the new location allows display of more artifacts.

Work is continuing on improvements at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, which is expected to reopen to the public in late January.