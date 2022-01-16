Indiana county planning morgue with COVID-19 relief money

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county is looking to spend some of its federal COVID-19 relief money to open a county morgue.

The St. Joseph County coroner’s office is now using a cooler at a local cemetery to store six or seven bodies at a time since it doesn’t have its own facility. The County Council voted this past week to allocate $380,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the coroner to buy and renovate space for a morgue.

The county coroner said the new facility could lead to autopsies being conducted in South Bend again. The office now sends bodies to Fort Wayne or Kalamazoo, Michigan, for autopsies.