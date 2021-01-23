Indiana county that banned invasive plants eyes outreach

An Amur honeysuckle plant in full bloom is shown Wednesday, May 19, 2004, in Storrs, Conn. The plant has been classified as invasive with a new law that makes it illegal to purchase, cultivate distribute or transport. (AP Photo/Steve Miller)

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a southwestern Indiana county that became the first in the state to ban the sale of invasive plants are hoping to expand their outreach efforts this year to landscaping and home improvement businesses.

Since Knox County’s ordinance banning the sale, trade and import of more than 60 invasive plant species took effect in January 2020, it has prevented nearly 900 invasive plants from being sold and planted in the county.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the county’s Invasive Species Board now hopes to expand those efforts by offering educational outreach to local landscaping businesses to promote the merits of native plant species.