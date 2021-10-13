Indiana court upholds marriage limit on son’s inheritance

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld a woman’s will that made her adult son‘s inheritance dependent on whether he was married.

The court said in a 5-0 ruling last week that nothing in state law prohibits an inheritance from being based on certain behaviors.

The question stemmed from a Jackson County woman’s trust that awarded her adult son his inheritance outright if he was unmarried at the time of her 2016 death. It required that his share go into a subtrust controlled by her adult daughter if he still was married to his third wife. The Indiana Supreme Court disagreed with a state appeals court ruling that those conditions were an illegal restraint on marriage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories