Indiana debates on classroom rules, vaccine limits unsettled

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just how far Indiana lawmakers will go in limiting what teachers can say in their classrooms about race and politics is among several key unresolved issues at the midway point of this year’s legislative session.

While Republicans dominate both the Indiana House and Senate, those chambers also remain at odds over proposals that would force businesses to grant broad exemptions from any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and a push for a large package of business and individual tax cuts.

Republican House members pushed through bills on those topics but they face resistance among GOP Senate leaders ahead of the legislative session ending by mid-March.