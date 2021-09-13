Indiana Democrats bracing for Republican redistricting plan

Indiana state Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, speaks during a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. Errington’s district was among those with the largest population loss over the past decade and could be threatened under new election district maps that Republicans who control the Legislature are set to release Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s significant population shifts over the past decade mean rural areas will lose seats in the state Legislature while Indianapolis and its surrounding suburbs will gain influence.

Republicans who control the state Legislature are set on Tuesday to release the proposed new Indiana House and U.S. House maps that they’ve drawn behind closed doors. Democrats and voting-rights activists expect Republicans will use their iron-clad control of the once-a-decade redistricting process to draw new maps protecting their political control.

Republicans plan to move quickly to approve the new districts, with the Indiana House expected to vote next week and the state Senate on Oct. 1.