Indiana Democrats calls for legalization of marijuana

INIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Democratic Party (INDems) announced their full support in the effort to legalize recreational cannabis across the state. They say they’re calling on the Indiana General Assembly to deliver this opportunity for the Hoosier State.

INDems say the legalization of marijuana would give an opportunity to create a better future for Indiana’s economy and Hoosier families.

“Legalizing marijuana is a win-win for Indiana, and it should get done this legislative session,” INDems state in a press release. “If the Republicans fail to join Democrats in this effort, it will become a hallmark issue for the 2022 state and midterm elections.”

INDems are calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to rescind his opposition to marijuana. They say that waiting on the federal government to legalize cannabis does not only contradict the “local government” approach by both Indiana Democrats and Republicans, but it’ll set the state’s economic and manufacturing opportunities behind the rest of the nation once nationwide legalization does become reality.