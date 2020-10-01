Indiana details COVID-19 cases in schools with new dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials released a new online tool to the public Wednesday designed to help track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.

An early look at the data during Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon reflects at least 2,354 positive COVID-19 cases in schools around the state since the new school year started this fall. The tracker’s expected release Wednesday comes as state health officials added 20 more COVID-19 deaths to the state’s pandemic toll.

The newly recorded deaths reported on Wednesday raise Indiana’s death toll to 3,632, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases. That is an increase of 102 deaths in the past week.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)