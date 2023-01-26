INDIANA (WEHT) – With the recent temperature drops across the state, Indiana Conservation Officers are advising people of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.

Indiana DNR says every winter, thousands of Hoosiers safely enjoy fishing, skating, hiking or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through ice. Officials say just like driving differently on snow versus on clear roads, it’s important to adjust an approach to safely have fun on ice.

DNR says the best rule of thumb is to put safety first. Officials say when someone is thinking about getting on the ice, believe it is thin ice unless proven otherwise.