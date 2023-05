HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana DNR is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on May 7, which is also a Free Fishing Day.

DNR says on Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. Officials say all size and bag limits remain in effect and that admission is free.

To see nearby public places to fish, please go to this page.