HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced Free Fishing Days for 2023.

According to Indiana DNR’s website, on Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. Officials note all other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. Officials say this year’s Free Fishing Days are May 7, June 3 through 4 and September 23.

DNR says whether someone is fishing for dinner or a new thrill, a free fishing day is their chance to get on the water.