INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Department of Natural Resources is urging everyone this nesting season to avoid “human-goose conflicts” by simply avoiding Canada geese.

“Until June, you may encounter aggressive breeding pairs as male and female Canada geese will defend their nests,” a spokesperson says online.

DNR officials say that the easiest way to avoid being attacked is to recognize their behavior.

If you see defensive behaviors such as head pumping, an open bill, hissing, honking and wing flapping, officials say to slowly walk away and give the goose space.

Indiana DNR also reminds pet-owners to keep their pets leashed. You can learn more on how to reduce goose conflicts by clicking here.