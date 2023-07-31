HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A 38-year veteran of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement is retiring.

The organization states Lt. Duane Englert is walking away after nearly four decades of service.

Officials state Englert’s DNR career started in 1985 when he was assigned to Posey and Gibson counties and served as an emergency vehicle operation instructor, firearms instructor and public safety driver for 24 years.

Officials say he was promoted to corporal, and then to District 7 lieutenant in 2013, overseeing Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer counties.

Officials also state Englert earned the Pitzer Awars as the state’s conservation officer of the year in 1999 and a seven-time District 7 officer of the year. He is also a graduate of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy and the FBI Leadership Academy.

DNR also says Englert is from the Huntingburg area and holds an associate degree in conservation law from Vincennes University and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University.