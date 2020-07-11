Indiana DNR launches online portal for hunting, fishing, trapping licenses

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is launching a new online portal for buying hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses.

Officials say the new portal called Access Indiana is safe, secure, and an easy way to interact with state government with a single login. Currently, there are 18 services users can enter with Access Indiana.

Users who already have a DNR account should watch for an email that will provide login information. New DNR customers will be directed to create an Access Indiana account first before supplying DNR-specific information.

Customers can create an Access Indiana online.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

