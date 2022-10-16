INDIANA (WEHT) — You can find 211 unique species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, but some might give you more of a scare than others.

This week, Indiana Department of Natural Resources is highlighting seven “very cool” and “slightly scary” fish not often seen by anglers for Monster Fish Week. They begin this seven day streak with the ancient and predatory Gar.

“This slender fish has hard bony heads with long snouts filled with very sharp conspicuous teeth,” says an Indiana DNR spokesperson. “Three species of Gar are commonly found in Indiana lakes and streams.”

The three species found include Longnose Gar, Shortnose Gar and Spotted Gar. The Longnose Gar is shown in the photos, wildlife officials say.

“Malign by some anglers, this native apex predator is on the frontline in the battle against Asian Carp in Indiana waters,” the spokesperson also mentions.

For more information on the Gar, visit in.gov/dnr.