FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say efforts made this spring will turn into rewarding fishing experiences for anglers in the years to come.

A total of 28.3 million walleye fry, 529,404 walleye fingerlings and 101,800 saugeye were stocked at various locations around Indiana this spring. Stocking takes place annually for these species because they won’t reproduce naturally in most locations.

According to officials, walleye and hybrid walleye will reach 14 inches two years after being stocked and 16 inches after three years. Officials credit a good year for egg collection and hatching rates for their ability to stock every requested location including some on the surplus list.

“Expect good walleye fishing to continue in future years,” said Tom Bacula, DNR fisheries biologist.

These lakes, with their counties in parentheses, were stocked as follows:

Walleye fry

Bass (Starke)

Brookville (Franklin and Union)

Eagle Creek (Marion)

Mississinewa (Wabash)

Monroe (Brown and Monroe)

Patoka (Orange, Dubois, and Crawford)

Walleye fingerlings

Cagles Mill (Owen and Putnam)

Freeman (Carroll)

Kokomo Reservoir (Howard)

Lake of the Woods (Marshall)

Pike (Kosciusko)

Prairie Creek Reservoir (Delaware)

Shafer (White)

Summit (Henry)

Oakdale Dam on Tippecanoe River (Carroll).

Saugeye fingerlings

Glenn Flint (Putnam)

Huntingburg (Dubois)

Koteewi Park (Hamilton)

and Sullivan (Sullivan).