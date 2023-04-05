HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is hosting an event that gives children the opportunity to let their favorite stuffed animals go on an adventure.

“Does your child have a curious stuffed animal who loves adventures, new experiences, and making new friends?” asks an Indiana DNR spokesperson. “If so, make plans to send it to Teddy Bear Camp, May 8–19.”

(Courtesy: Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology)

The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology says the camp is for stuffed animals belonging to kids aged 5 to 12 living in Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Hendricks or Boone counties.

During Teddy Bear Camp, staff will take the stuffed animals to different sites to learn about history, architecture, archaeology, and historic preservation.

According to Indiana DNR, photos of the visits will be posted to DHPA’s Facebook page and a digital photo album will be emailed to guardians along with an Indiana Junior Preservationist certificate.

To participate, complete the registration form and drop your child’s stuffed animal at one of three partner locations at the dates and times below.

Indianapolis: Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington Street, inside the main level doors: Monday, May 8, 9 a.m.–noon and Tuesday, May 9, 1–4 p.m.

Shelbyville: Shelby County Porter Visitors Center, 501 North Harrison Street, Monday, May 8, noon–3 p.m.

Zionsville: SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 West Hawthorne Street, Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The program will conclude with owners picking up their stuffed animals at the drop-off locations and times below.

Indianapolis: Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington Street, inside the main level doors, Thursday, May 18, 9 a.m.–noon and Friday, May 19, 1–4 p.m.

Shelbyville: Shelby County Porter Visitors Center, 501 North Harrison Street, Thursday, May 18, noon–3 p.m.

Zionsville: SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 West Hawthorne Street, Friday, May 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Additional information and the registration form can be found by clicking here.