HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR says the Discover the Outdoors field trip grant program has given more than 17,000 students the chance to visit an Indiana state park or reservoir.

DNR says by providing Hoosier students with hands-on learning opportunities, the program helps establish a connection with the natural world and inspire the next generation of conservation leaders.

Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for Indiana State Parks, says, “Discover the Outdoors field trips give kids an opportunity to see what a wonderful diversity of natural resources Indiana has to offer. Every field trip is an opportunity to spur curiosity and inspire the kids to be park users as adults.”

To find out how people can help with the program, more information is available on the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation website.