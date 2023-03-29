HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR says with around 200 different species of fish in Indiana waters, it’s not uncommon that anglers might hook a species they’ve never seen before.

Officials ask for people to please send a picture with the location information and date of their catch to fishid@dnr.IN.gov, and a biologist will respond to them with an identification.

DNR notes that not only do people receive an identification, DNR biologists benefit by gaining new information on the distribution of some of the less common species.