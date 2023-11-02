INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indiana Department of Health confirmed that two individuals have died from the flu in the 2023-24 season.

According to a news release from the department, Indiana residents are encouraged to get vaccinated against influenza. Officials reported that hundreds of Indiana residents became since from influenza and more than 270 died from the disease during the 2022-23 flu season.

“Influenza can quickly become a serious, even life-threatening illness for some Hoosiers,” State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP said in the release. “While no two flu seasons are exactly alike, we always recommend getting an annual flu shot as soon as possible to provide the best protection against becoming seriously ill.”

The release said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone, ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Officials with the CDC are also recommending early vaccination, with it taking around two weeks for the antibodies to develop in the body.

While anyone can get the flu, those at higher risk of flu-related complications, like pneumonia, hospitalization and death, include:

Pregnant women

Young Children

People who are immunocompromised or who have chronic illness

Elderly.

Officials said in the release that no additional information about the patients will be released because of privacy laws. Data from the 2023-24 flu data will be reflected on the department’s influenza dashboard each week and will be updated on Fridays.