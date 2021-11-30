Indiana Dunes’ Mount Baldy keeps slowly blowing inland

FILE – This Aug. 14, 2014 file photo shows Indiana Dunes National Park’s Mount Baldy Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014, in Michigan City, Ind. The Indiana Dunes National Park saw its highest number of visitors this summer after receiving national park status. The 15,000-acre (6,070-hectare) park along the southern shore of Lake Michigan in northwestern Indiana became Indiana’s first national park in February. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A towering sand dune at the Indiana Dunes National Park has kept up its inland creep, covering up an access road and threatening to bury a parking lot in the coming years.

The park’s landmark Mount Baldy has largely been closed to public climbing since a 6-year-old boy was rescued in 2013 after being buried in sand there from a cavity that researchers blamed on decaying sand-covered trees.

A Park Service ranger says winds winds off Lake Michigan have taken as much as 30 feet off its previous 125-foot peak. The shifting sands could eventually consume the entire parking lot and a restroom building near Mount Baldy.