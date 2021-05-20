Indiana election officials discuss vulnerabilities and security

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana election organizers joined a virtual conference to discuss vulnerabilities and how everyone can stop the spread of misinformation.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he believes the last election was safe and secure, but changes will be necessary moving forward.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections is a topic that transcends political parties,” said Holcomb, “and it’s more critical now than ever before as technology continues to advance at seemingly the speed of light.”

During the workshop, experts discussed the importance of two-factor authentication, strong passwords and getting information from credible sources.

