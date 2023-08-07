STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — An EMT is dead and a paramedic seriously injured after a vehicle collided with an ambulance that was en route to an emergency.

According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Saturday shortly after 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 800 South and County Road 700 East.

The sheriff’s department said the ambulance had its lights and siren activated at the time of the collision. The ambulance was reportedly traveling eastbound on 800 South when the other vehicle, traveling north on 700 East, slammed into the side of the ambulance and casued it to roll over.

The driver of the ambulance — identified as EMT Michael Wilcox Sr. — was pronounced dead at the scene. The paramedic, who was a passenger in the ambulance, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The sheriff’s department said the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing. At this time, no arrest or criminal charges have been announced.