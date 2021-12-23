INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana entrepreneur critical of new worker training program
Legislators gave the state agency little direction on how to develop or run the Accelerate Indiana program as they scrambled to allocate Indiana’s share of the cash.
Now, the once-wealthy entrepreneur who pushed the program is at odds with how it is taking shape and insists the state should model its program after a nonprofit group he started with the same concept of giving interest-free loans aimed at helping workers obtain short-term training certifications to advance their careers.