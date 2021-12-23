FILE – Indiana tech executive Scott Jones is shown on March 21, 2012 in Carmel, Ind. Jones, who made millions from selling an early voicemail system and has started several companies, said parameters set by INvestEd for the state’s new worker training program are “prohibitive,” and could stymie student and training provider participation.(AP Photo/Indianapolis Business Journal, Perry Reichanadter,File).

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana entrepreneur critical of new worker training program

Legislators gave the state agency little direction on how to develop or run the Accelerate Indiana program as they scrambled to allocate Indiana’s share of the cash.

Now, the once-wealthy entrepreneur who pushed the program is at odds with how it is taking shape and insists the state should model its program after a nonprofit group he started with the same concept of giving interest-free loans aimed at helping workers obtain short-term training certifications to advance their careers.