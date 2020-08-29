Indiana expands job training program to people with degrees

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana jobs retraining program designed to aid people without a post-secondary degree has been temporarily expanded. Expansion to the Next Level Jobs program would allow Hoosiers with college degrees to also receive free training in high-growth, in-demand jobs.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that eligibility for the program has been expanded through December for degree-holders by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration using $40 million from the state’s federal coronavirus relief fund.

The state has also expanded the money companies can receive to train workers after months of high unemployment in Indiana and across the United States as the pandemic shuttered businesses and reduced operations.

