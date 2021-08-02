Indiana extends regional plan submission deadline for READI

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced an extended submission deadline for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative on Monday, providing regions an additional 30 days to submit proposals now due on or before September 30.

Each of the regions spanning participation across 91 counties will continue working to collaborate and develop plans to accelerate small- and large-scale growth within their communities and work to secure matching funds through the state’s $500 million initiative.

Proposals will be reviewed throughout October and November, and first round investment decisions will be made and announced in December. More information, including a list of all identified regions, can be found here.