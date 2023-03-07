(WANE) — In response to Indiana Master Trooper James R. Bailey dying in the line of duty Friday, the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation stepped up on Saturday to start of memorial fund for Bailey.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established a link on its website where people can make donations, which will all be given to the widow of Bailey.

Donations can also be made via Venmo to the following account: @indiana-fallen-heroes.

An investigation by Indiana State Police showed Trooper Bailey died after being struck by a vehicle on I-69 just south of Auburn while trying to deploy stop sticks to de-escalate a vehicle being pursued by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.