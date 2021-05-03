Indiana families can start applying for On My Way Pre-K

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting applications from families statewide who may be eligible for grants for their children to receive free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the 2021-2022 school year. Information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org.

For the 2021-2022 school year, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, and plan to start kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year. An eligible child must live in a household with income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.

A limited number of vouchers will be available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, live in a household with income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:

A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment OR

A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

For the second year, an easy-to-use, online application called “Early Ed Connect” will serve as the application for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided in Indiana via the federal Child Care Development Fund or “CCDF.” Early Ed Connect offers the benefits of easier attachment of documents and notification of successful submission. A Spanish version is also available as well as support for any technical issues.