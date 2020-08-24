Indiana Family and Social Services Administration unveils health and well-being map

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is offering additional guidance for parents of school-aged children and child care providers related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. (Logo courtesy in.gov)

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration unveiled a new map to show “the prevalence of unmet social needs throughout the state, community by community.”

The FSSA says this information is one example of how state agencies can answer to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s call to “shape change regarding equity and inclusion.” The map looks at two years of data given by Hoosiers applying for state health programs, emergency cash assistance, and food assistance online, representing nearly 300,000 households.

The FSSA adds that the data helps communities identify and prioritize social needs and target services to proactively and strategically address those needs.

